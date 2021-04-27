Human Rights Watch Report Accuses Israel of Apartheid

Human Rights Watch, an international watchdog, in a report accused Israel of practicing apartheid against the Palestinians and against its own Arab citizens. The report issued on Tuesday is titled “A Threshold Crossed: Israeli Authorities and the Crimes of Apartheid and Persecution.” The organization reportedly will send the 213-page report to the International Criminal Court, which currently is investigating Israel for war crimes.

The report cited as examples of apartheid by Israel its building Jewish settlements on Palestinian-owned land in the West Bank and placing restrictions on the movement of Palestinians. It also cited Israel’s Law of Return, which confers automatic citizenship on Jews who immigrate to Israel. The report called for the United Nations to apply an arms embargo on Israel over the crimes.

Israel rejected the claim of apartheid, and has accused the group of having an “anti-Israel agenda,” Reuters reported, citing Israel’s Foreign Ministry. It also accused HRW of supporting boycotts against Israel.

The Israeli human rights NGO B’Tselem for the first time accused Israel of apartheid in a report in January.