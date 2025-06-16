Donate
Hundreds of Afghan Refugee Families Return From Pakistan, Iran
Afghan refugee children board trucks loaded with their belongings as they wait to depart for Afghanistan at a holding center near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman on April 27, 2025. (ABDUL BASIT/AFP via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
06/16/2025

Nearly 500 Afghan refugee families returned to Afghanistan on Saturday, according to a report published Sunday by the state-run Bakhtar News Agency. The families had been living in neighboring Pakistan and Iran and were received at border crossings by Afghan authorities, who provided basic support and assistance.

The return of the 497 families comes as part of a broader trend of repatriation driven by tightening immigration policies in host countries and shifting dynamics within Afghanistan. “All the returnees received necessary assistance from the Afghan interim government at the crossing points,” the government-run outlet reported.

Roughly seven million Afghans have been living abroad, many for years, after fleeing decades of war, political instability, and economic hardship. Over the past year, an estimated two million refugees have returned—most from Pakistan and Iran—either voluntarily or after being pressured to leave.

Pakistan has ramped up deportations of undocumented Afghan nationals since late 2023, citing national security concerns and a need to regain control over border populations. Iran has also intensified efforts to limit unauthorized migration. Human rights groups have expressed concern over the pace of returns, warning that many Afghans may face hardship or persecution upon reentry.

The Taliban-led interim government in Kabul has said it is committed to helping returnees reintegrate, but Afghanistan’s economy remains fragile, and the country faces international isolation, ongoing conflict, and limited access to humanitarian aid.

