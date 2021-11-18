Hundreds of Iraqi Migrants Return Home from Belarus Border

Over 400 Iraqi migrants returned from the Poland-Belarus border, according to the Iraqi Foreign Ministry. The 430 migrants were registered to board an Iraqi Airways flight back to their native country on Thursday, with the Foreign Ministry saying it was registering another 50. The flight reportedly will first stop in Irbil, in northern Iraq, and then in Baghdad. Some 50 other Iraqis remain at the border, where they still hope to enter the European Union.

Thousands of migrants have massed on the Belarus border hoping to pass into the European Union and head to a Western country, most reportedly from Iraq as well as Syria and Yemen. The EU has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s government of engineering the crisis in retaliation for EU sanctions by encouraging migrants to come to Belarus by saying that he would not prevent them from crossing the border and then helping them to get to the border. The migrants are facing dangerous conditions including freezing temperatures and unsanitary conditions.

Several countries, including the UAE, Turkey and Syria, have begun preventing citizens of Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and Iraq from boarding flights to Minsk.