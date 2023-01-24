Hundreds of Israeli High-Tech Workers Strike Over Judicial Reform Plan

Hundreds of workers in Israel’s famed high-tech sector took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Tuesday for an hour-long strike to protest the government’s controversial plan to reform the country’s judicial system.

Carrying signs that read “No democracy, no high-tech” and waving Israeli flags, the protesters gathered at the Sarona center in Tel Aviv, which is located close to the Defense Ministry’s Kiriya compound.

Protests were also reported at the high-tech park in Herzliya, where Microsoft has its local headquarters, and at the Airport City business park, next to Ben-Gurion International Airport.

The planned reforms being spearheaded by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, have brought tens of thousands of Israelis onto the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa, as well as in smaller locations.