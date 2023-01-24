Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hundreds of Israeli High-Tech Workers Strike Over Judicial Reform Plan
Israeli high-tech company workers block a road and hold signs as they strike for an hour to protest the government's controversial plans to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, on Jan. 24, 2023. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Israel high-tech
Israel
high-tech
Tel Aviv
judicial reforms
Yariv Levin

Hundreds of Israeli High-Tech Workers Strike Over Judicial Reform Plan

The Media Line Staff
01/24/2023

Hundreds of workers in Israel’s famed high-tech sector took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Tuesday for an hour-long strike to protest the government’s controversial plan to reform the country’s judicial system.

Carrying signs that read “No democracy, no high-tech” and waving Israeli flags, the protesters gathered at the Sarona center in Tel Aviv, which is located close to the Defense Ministry’s Kiriya compound.

Protests were also reported at the high-tech park in Herzliya, where Microsoft has its local headquarters, and at the Airport City business park, next to Ben-Gurion International Airport.

The planned reforms being spearheaded by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, have brought tens of thousands of Israelis onto the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa, as well as in smaller locations.

 

The planned changes to the judicial system include a parliamentary override of High Court of Justice rulings and giving the political branch the power to make the final decision on the appointments of judges.

 

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.