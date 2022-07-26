The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Hundreds of Palestinian Lawyers Protest Abbas’ Rule Without Parliament
Palestinian lawyers, holding banners and Palestinian flags, protest the legislative decrees issued by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in front of Palestinian Government Building in Ramallah in the West Bank on July 25, 2022. (Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
lawyers
Palestinian
Protests
Mahmoud Abbas

Hundreds of Palestinian Lawyers Protest Abbas’ Rule Without Parliament

The Media Line Staff
07/26/2022

Hundreds of Palestinian lawyers took to the street to protest against Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for continuing to govern without a parliament, in what the protesters are calling rule by decree. The protest is being led by the Palestinian Bar Association. They are protesting against legislation enacted by presidential decree that has limited Palestinian rights and freedoms, the AFP reported.

The demonstrators were prevented by Palestinian police from marching, wearing their black robes, to office of PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, according to the report.

Abbas was elected to a five-year term in 2005 and remains in power. The Palestinian Legislative Council, which serves as the Palestinian parliament, has been inactive since 2007 and was officially dissolved by Abbas in 2018. Abbas reportedly has issued about 400 presidential decrees during his tenure.

