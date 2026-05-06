Hundreds of Rabbis and Pastors Meet With Lawmakers During Israel Advocacy Day in Washington

More than 500 rabbis, pastors, and faith leaders gathered in Washington this week for Israel Advocacy Day, holding more than 100 meetings with members of Congress and congressional staff to promote support for Israel and address rising antisemitism and threats against religious communities.

The initiative was organized jointly by Eagles’ Wings, American Christian Leaders for Israel, the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem USA and the Israel Allies Foundation. Organizers said delegations met with lawmakers and senior congressional staff from both political parties during 115 meetings on Capitol Hill.

The advocacy campaign focused on three issues: strengthening bipartisan US support for Israel, confronting increasing antisemitism in the United States and abroad, and advancing protections for synagogues, churches and other faith institutions facing security threats.

A central feature of the initiative paired rabbis and pastors together in joint delegations for meetings with congressional offices, according to organizers.

The day concluded with remarks from Rep. Don Bacon, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and senior staff members from House Republican and Democratic offices.

“This moment calls on faith leaders and elected officials to transform words into meaningful action,” said Robert Stearns, founder and president of Eagles’ Wings. “For years, many have stood with Israel in sentiment. This initiative is about translating that support into tangible engagement- meeting with policymakers, building relationships, and advancing solutions that can be seen, measured, and felt.”

The initiative also included a gala attended by Jewish and Christian leaders from across the country. Speakers included Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, and Rabbi Pini Dunner of the Beverly Hills Synagogue.

During the event, Dr. Susan Michael and Bishop Robert Stearns received the White Rose Society Award, which honors non-Jewish individuals for support of the Jewish community during periods of rising antisemitism.

“Our advocacy has much greater impact when we speak with one voice and stand in unity for truth, justice, and goodness,” said Dr. Susan Michael, president of ICEJ USA. “We demonstrate that support for Israel is not just a Jewish issue – it is important to Christians and to tens of millions of Americans.