Hundreds of Thousands Celebrate Fatah Founding in Gaza Rally

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians celebrated the 58th anniversary of the founding of the Fatah party headed by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Gaza, which has since 2007 been run by Hamas, the terror organization that is Fatah’s main competitor.

The celebration on Saturday took place in Katiba Park, in the center of Gaza City, a rare show of support for Fatah in the Hamas stronghold. Hamas allowed Fatah to hold the rally, which included the waving of thousands of yellow Fatah flags by the party’s supporters.

Fatah’s Gaza chief, Ahmed Helles, called for reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas in light of the swearing-in of Israel’s most right-wing government ever, led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.