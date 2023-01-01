It's the glowing season of lights.

Hundreds of Thousands Celebrate Fatah Founding in Gaza Rally
Palestinians lift flags and flash victory signs during a rally marking the 58th anniversary of the Fatah movement foundation, in Gaza City, on December 31, 2022. (Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Fatah
Gaza
Palestinians

Hundreds of Thousands Celebrate Fatah Founding in Gaza Rally

The Media Line Staff
01/01/2023

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians celebrated the 58th anniversary of the founding of the Fatah party headed by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Gaza, which has since 2007 been run by Hamas, the terror organization that is Fatah’s main competitor.

The celebration on Saturday took place in Katiba Park, in the center of Gaza City, a rare show of support for Fatah in the Hamas stronghold. Hamas allowed Fatah to hold the rally, which included the waving of thousands of yellow Fatah flags by the party’s supporters.

Fatah’s Gaza chief, Ahmed Helles, called for reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas in light of the swearing-in of Israel’s most right-wing government ever, led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

