Hundreds Protest Outside Knesset as Israel Swears in New Government

Hundreds of Israelis protested Thursday outside the Knesset in Jerusalem as inside the parliament building a new hardline, right-wing government was being sworn in with former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu at its head.

Many waved Israeli flags while others brandished rainbow gay pride flags in protest at the openly anti-LGBT rhetoric from some members of the new government.

Members of the outgoing government joined the protesters, among them Labor leader Merav Michaeli and other party officials.

“This huge and amazing gathering here is testament to the fact that the issue is not fear, it’s determination,” Michaeli said. “We will fight for the State of Israel as it should be – a home for the Jewish people with complete equality of rights and opportunities.”

Representatives of the Reform Movement in Israel were also present at the demonstration, protesting plans by the new government to restrict activities by non-Orthodox streams of Judaism.

“In the name of Judaism – we came to defend democracy,” the Reform Movement wrote on Twitter. “To raise a voice against radicalization and incitement, racism and exclusion. Our fight will not dissipate or despair.”