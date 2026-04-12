Hungary’s Orbán Concedes After 16 Years in Power as Opposition Tisza Party Wins Majority

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is leaving office after 16 years in power following an election defeat by the opposition Tisza party, which was projected to secure a decisive parliamentary majority.

With nearly half of the votes counted on Sunday evening, the national election office projected that Tisza would win 135 of 199 seats in parliament, while Orbán’s ruling Fidesz party was expected to receive 57 seats based on the current standing.

“The election results are not final yet, but the situation is understandable and clear,” Orbán said at the Fidesz campaign offices. “The responsibility and possibility of governing ‌was not given to us. I have ‌congratulated the ⁠winner.”

The outcome follows polling trends ahead of election day that showed Tisza leading, making the result broadly anticipated. The vote brings an end to Orbán’s 16-year tenure, during which he became known internationally for right-leaning policies and close ties with US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the final stretch of the campaign, US Vice President JD Vance traveled to Hungary prior to attending peace negotiations in Islamabad, seeking to bolster Orbán’s electoral prospects.

Orbán’s political platform centered on what he described as “illiberal democracy,” alongside conservative positions on immigration, LGBTQ rights, and support for Christian nationalism.

The incoming prime minister, Magyar, previously belonged to Orbán’s Fidesz party before breaking away in 2024. Running as a conservative, he pledged to pursue anti-corruption reforms and succeeded in uniting critics of Orbán from both the political left and right.

The projected parliamentary majority would give Tisza a strong governing mandate if confirmed in the final results.