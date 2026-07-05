Husband of Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi May Face Hit-and-Run Charge

Paul Pelosi, the 86-year-old husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, could face a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge after authorities said he struck a parked vehicle in California’s Napa Valley and left the scene before his car became disabled.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office said the collision occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of Yount Street in Yountville.

According to investigators, a witness called 911 after seeing a brown convertible traveling north on Yount Street collide with an unoccupied, legally parked vehicle. The witness reported that the driver briefly stopped before continuing to drive away. Authorities said the parked vehicle sustained major damage to its rear.

Deputies later located a California Highway Patrol vehicle stopped behind a disabled brown convertible that was partially blocking Yountville Cross Road. The driver was identified as Paul Pelosi.

The sheriff’s office said Pelosi’s vehicle had significant front-right damage that matched the damage sustained by the parked car. During the investigation, Pelosi told deputies he knew he had struck something but did not know what it was, so he continued driving until his vehicle became inoperable.

Investigators concluded that Pelosi was responsible for the collision. He was not taken into custody because, the sheriff’s office said, arrests are not typically made in misdemeanor cases of this nature. Authorities said he could face a hit-and-run charge.

Officials also said a California Department of Motor Vehicles re-evaluation referral will be submitted because of Pelosi’s age.

The sheriff’s office reported that Pelosi was tested to determine whether he had been under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Investigators said they do not suspect driving under the influence played a role in the incident.

No injuries were reported.

The Pelosi family issued a statement after the crash, saying: “Mr. Paul Pelosi has personally apologized to the owner of the vehicle and assured them that he would take responsibility for the damage to their vehicle. Speaker Pelosi will not be commenting further on this private matter.”