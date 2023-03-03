Donate
IAEA Chief Expected in Tehran for Talks on Iran’s Uranium Enrichment
Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, March 9, 2020. (Dean Calma/IAEA via Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Iran
Iran nuclear program

The Media Line Staff
03/03/2023

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is expected to arrive in Tehran on Friday for discussions with Iranian officials after his agency’s inspectors detected uranium particles enriched to just under weapons-grade level. The IAEA is seeking to get Iran to increase cooperation over its nuclear activities, as a confidential report revealed that uranium particles enriched up to 83.7% had been discovered at Iran’s underground Fordo plant.

Iran denies wanting to acquire atomic weapons and said it had not attempted to enrich uranium beyond 60% purity. Grossi’s visit comes as negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers have been stalled since last year.

Grossi’s visit is being seen as a diplomatic approach to resolving the nuclear standoff, and Iranian officials have expressed hopes that it will form the basis for greater cooperation. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, “The window for an agreement on negotiations to lift sanctions is still open, but this window will not be open forever.” The United States and European powers Britain, France, and Germany will decide whether to submit a draft resolution censuring Iran to the IAEA Board of Governors, which is due to convene next week in Vienna, depending on the outcome of Grossi’s trip.

