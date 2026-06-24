IAEA Chief Says Inspections of Nuclear Sites ‘Are Going to Happen’ Over Tehran’s Objections

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said Wednesday that inspections of Iran’s nuclear facilities will take place under the terms of a recently signed memorandum of understanding, pushing back against suggestions that Tehran has not agreed to grant inspectors access.

Speaking at a press conference at Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Grossi said the agreement signed by the presidents of Iran and the United States clearly provides for IAEA oversight of nuclear activities.

“I can understand political statements, they are part of the reality, but the fundamental thing I would like to remind you and draw your attention to is that there has been a Memorandum of Understanding, signed by both presidents,” Grossi told reporters.

The comments came as questions continued over whether Iran has agreed to readmit IAEA inspectors.

Earlier this week, Vice President JD Vance described nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran in Switzerland as a “very, very good day” and said Tehran had agreed to allow IAEA inspectors into the country, calling the move a “major milestone.”

Iranian officials subsequently disputed that characterization. Tasnim reported Monday that neither Iran’s negotiating team nor senior government officials had approved the return of inspectors.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog would continue within the framework of Iran’s safeguards obligations and in accordance with decisions made by parliament and the Supreme National Security Council.

Despite the conflicting public statements, Grossi maintained that the memorandum itself provides a clear basis for inspections.

“The accord,” he said, “says explicitly that the nuclear activities that are going to be carried out with regards to the nuclear material facilities will be supervised by the IAEA — in all letters.”

Grossi said the timing of inspections remained uncertain but insisted the process would move forward.

“Obviously, to do that, we will have to inspect. Whether this happens the day after tomorrow or in one week or in 10 days, it’s important, but not essential. This is going to happen,” he added.

Iran’s current policy remains governed by legislation passed last summer that reduced cooperation with the IAEA and suspended inspections. However, IRNA reported that the law still permits inspectors to visit certain operational nuclear facilities under limited circumstances.