IAEA Director Grossi Calls Strikes on UAE Nuclear Power Plant ‘Unacceptable’ 

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Sunday that a drone strike near the United Arab Emirates’ Barakah nuclear power plant that caused a fire was a matter of “grave concern.”

In a statement posted on X, “The IAEA has been informed by the UAE that radiation levels at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant ( NPP) remain normal and no injuries were reported after a drone strike this morning caused a fire in an electrical generator located outside the inner site perimeter of the NPP,” the agency said.

The IAEA added, “Emergency diesel generators are currently providing power to the NPP’s unit 3. The IAEA is following the situation closely and is in constant contact with the UAE authorities, ready to provide assistance if needed.”

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed “grave concern” over the incident and said military activity that threatens nuclear safety is unacceptable. “The DG reiterates the call for maximum military restraint near any NPP to avoid the danger of a nuclear accident,” the post continued.

The incident came after Iran launched thousands of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones against the United Arab Emirates during the recent conflict, targeting Al Dhafra Air Base as well as civilian and energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump was reportedly considering renewed military action against Iran following his return from meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and was expected to speak Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Our eyes are also open regarding Iran,” Netanyahu said Sunday morning. “I will speak today, as I do every few days, with our friend President Trump.”

“I will certainly hear impressions from his trip to China, and perhaps other matters as well. There are certainly many possibilities, and we are prepared for every scenario.”