IAEA: Iran Won’t Explain Traces of Uranium at Undeclared Sites
News Updates
Iran
Uranium
IAEA

IAEA: Iran Won’t Explain Traces of Uranium at Undeclared Sites

The Media Line Staff
06/01/2021

Iran has failed to clarify why trace amounts of uranium were found at three sites not declared as being involved in nuclear production, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report issued on Monday that the traces indicate that nuclear material or equipment contaminated by nuclear material were present at the sites as far back as the early 2000s, the French news agency AFP reported.

“After many months, Iran has not provided the necessary explanation for the presence of the nuclear material particles at any of the three locations where the agency has conducted complementary accesses,” IAEA head Refael Grossi said in a report to member states, repoirted Reuters, which saw a copy of the report.

One of the sites had been flagged by Israel as a “secret atomic warehouse” in 2018.

The report comes after Iran and the world powers completed a fifth round of talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Cooperation Plan of Action.

