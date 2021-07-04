Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
IAEA Official to Make ‘Routine’ Visit to Iran This Week
Anti-aircraft guns guarding Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran, June 22, 2006 (Hamed Saber/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Iran
IAEA
Natanz
nuclear program

IAEA Official to Make ‘Routine’ Visit to Iran This Week

The Media Line Staff
07/04/2021

The deputy head of the International Atomic Energy Agency will visit Iran this week, according to an Iranian official.

The visit by the United Nations nuclear watchdog deputy head, Massimo Aparo, will take place this week, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to Vienna-based International Organizations Kazem Gharibabadi said on Saturday, according to state media.

The purpose of the visit is in line with routine safeguards activities in the context of the CSA,” or Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, Gharibabadi said. He also said that no talks are planned while Aparo is in Tehran.

The visit comes as Iran says it is still deciding whether it will extend an agreement with the IAEA to continue monitoring its nuclear sites, which expired last week. In addition, Iran has restricted the access of nuclear inspectors to its main uranium enrichment plant at Natanz, since an attack at the site in April that Iran blames on Israel.

Meanwhile,  Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant went back on-line after being shut down two weeks ago for what was described as an overhaul and repairs.

The Bushehr plant was constructed with the help of Russia, and is fueled by uranium produced in Russia. Iran has said in recent months that it had not been able to purchase parts and equipment for the plant from Russia due to crippling economic sanctions placed on it by the United States in 2018 when it left the nuclear agreement with Iran and other world powers.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.