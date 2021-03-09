Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Report: Iran Using More Advanced Centrifuges for Enriching Uranium
Anti-aircraft guns guarding Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran, June 22, 2006 (Hamed Saber/Wikimedia Commons)
Report: Iran Using More Advanced Centrifuges for Enriching Uranium

The Media Line Staff
03/09/2021

Iran has started enriching uranium with more advanced centrifuges, further breaching the 2015 nuclear deal signed with the world powers, the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency told member states on Monday.

The Iran nuclear deal allows the Islamic State to enrich uranium only with first-generation IR-1 centrifuges at the underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant. Iran began enriching uranium with second-generation IR-2 centrifuges in November, and on March 7 added even more such machines, Reuters reported, citing the IAEA report. Other advanced centrifuges have been installed at Natanz but have not yet been fed with uranium, according to the report.

