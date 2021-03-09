Report: Iran Using More Advanced Centrifuges for Enriching Uranium

Iran has started enriching uranium with more advanced centrifuges, further breaching the 2015 nuclear deal signed with the world powers, the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency told member states on Monday.

The Iran nuclear deal allows the Islamic State to enrich uranium only with first-generation IR-1 centrifuges at the underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant. Iran began enriching uranium with second-generation IR-2 centrifuges in November, and on March 7 added even more such machines, Reuters reported, citing the IAEA report. Other advanced centrifuges have been installed at Natanz but have not yet been fed with uranium, according to the report.