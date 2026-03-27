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IAF Strike Deals ‘Significant Blow’ to Iran’s Missile and Naval Mine Production
IDF strikes Iran's ‘most central’ missile and naval mine production Facility in Iran, March 27, 2026. (Screenshot: X)

IAF Strike Deals ‘Significant Blow’ to Iran’s Missile and Naval Mine Production

The Media Line Staff
03/27/2026

Israel’s air force struck Iran’s “most central” missile and naval mine production facility in the city of Yazd overnight on Thursday, targeting weapons used for maritime attacks, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said.

The military said the site was crucial to the development and storage of missiles designed for launch from naval vessels, submarines, and helicopters against maritime targets. The mission was carried out based on intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate and the Naval Intelligence Division.

“This is a site where most of the missiles and naval mines are developed by the Iranian navy forces,” the military says.

According to the IDF, the operation dealt a significant setback to Iran’s naval weapons production. “The strike … constitutes a significant blow to the production capabilities of the naval forces.”

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The attack follows the IDF announcement on Thursday that it killed the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy, Alireza Tangsiri, in a precise strike in Bandar Abbas.

The military described that operation as part of ongoing efforts to target Iranian figures involved in regional attacks and maritime disruption.

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