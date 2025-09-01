IAI Becomes First to Convert Boeing 777 into Freighter 

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced a breakthrough in global aviation with the world’s first successful conversion of a Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft into a freighter. The company received Supplemental Type Certificates from both the US Federal Aviation Administration and the Civil Aviation Authority of Israel, validating the aircraft for commercial cargo operations.

With a payload capacity of 100 tons, the newly certified 777-300ERSF is one of the largest freighters in the world and is expected to reshape the air cargo industry by lowering operating costs while increasing efficiency and speed. AerCap has been confirmed as the launch customer for the program, with Kalitta Air set to be the first operator.

IAI President and CEO Boaz Levy said the certification reflects years of engineering innovation. “We are proud to be the first in the world to convert a Boeing 777 into a freighter,” he said. “This achievement highlights IAI’s technological expertise and positions the company as a pioneer in this field. It strengthens our global business and supports the expansion of e-commerce through advanced freighter aircraft solutions.”

Yaacov Berkovitz, Executive Vice President and General Manager of IAI’s Aviation Group, emphasized the milestone’s significance. “After years of dedicated effort, we are excited to receive the STC certificate from both the FAA and CAAI. This breakthrough delivers a unique combination of high payload, volume, and operational efficiency, setting a new standard in air cargo.”

IAI has been a leader in passenger-to-freighter conversions for over 45 years, with clients that include Amazon, DHL, and Gulfstream. The company continues to expand its global network of conversion facilities to meet rising demand in the international cargo market.