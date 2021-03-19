ICC Officially Notifies Israel of War Crimes Investigation

The International Criminal Court has officially notified Israel of its intention to investigate potential war crimes committed by Israel and Palestinians. The notification, confirmed by the court on Thursday, gives Israel 30 days to request a deferral if it can prove that it is undertaking its own investigation.

Israel has condemned the investigation, claiming that the ICC – of which Israel is not a member – does not have jurisdiction in the case. In the past Israel has not cooperated with ICC investigations. It is not known whether or not Israel will respond to the notification or cooperate with any investigation.

The investigation will cover the 2014 Gaza war, Israeli settlements and the Great March of Return Gaza border protests in 2018, as well as rockets fired from Gaza on Israel.