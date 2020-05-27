Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Boomerang? Mahmoud Abbas (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Oslo Accords
Palestinian Authority
International Criminal Court
null and void
War Crimes
juridisction

ICC Seeks Clarification from PA: Are Oslo Accords Still Applicable?

The Media Line Staff
05/27/2020

The Hague-based International Criminal Court has given the Palestinian Authority until June 10 to decide whether the 1993 Oslo Accords – which created the PA as a springboard to statehood – remain in force. The court has been asked by the PA and others to try Israelis for war crimes allegedly carried out in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and it wishes to first determine whether it has jurisdiction over the matter, an issue that some question owing to the fact that there is as yet no country called Palestine. The query apparently stems from recent statements by PA President Mahmoud Abbas declaring all agreements between Israel and the Palestinians to be null and void due to plans by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to annex parts of the West Bank. Some analysts say that if Abbas also means Oslo, it could weaken the Palestinians’ claim that international agreements addressing statehood give them the right to membership in world bodies, and thus give those bodies some measure of jurisdiction over them. As such, Abbas’s statements could boomerang – unless he specifies to the court that the accords remain in place.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.