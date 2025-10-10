IDF Begins Partial Gaza Withdrawal, Marking Start of 72-Hour Hostage Release Phase in Ceasefire Agreement 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are set to begin withdrawing from areas of Gaza at noon Friday, starting a 72-hour countdown leading to the release of hostages under the first stage of the ceasefire agreement.

Hostage and Missing Persons Coordinator Gal Hirsch told families early Friday that he had returned from Cairo with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and members of the negotiating team, heading directly to Jerusalem for a Cabinet vote.

“The vote was conducted as soon as possible in order to expedite the implementation of the agreement,” he said. Hirsch added that “the IDF will now begin repositioning in the Gaza Strip to arrange along the ‘Yellow Line’ in accordance with the agreement.”

He continued, “Once our forces complete their operational preparations and confirmation is received, the 72-hour countdown will begin—during which our hostages are expected to be released.”

The IDF has dismantled outposts and fortifications and is expected to complete its withdrawal by noon on Friday, when the ceasefire is to take effect. The military has refrained from declaring the war over, citing continued exchanges of fire and tension in the area.

Hostages are expected to be released on Monday, when US President Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Israel and address the Knesset. President Trump is due to land at 9 a.m. and will leave immediately after his speech, without an overnight stay. A smaller reception than usual is planned due to the holiday schedule.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum cautioned that the deal “does not create the necessary certainty for the return of all remains” and lacks enforcement mechanisms. The group urged the government and mediating countries to ensure Hamas fulfills its commitments to return all 48 captives, both alive and deceased.

Reports Thursday night said four people were killed and 40 were missing following an IDF strike in northern Gaza. The military said it targeted a Hamas cell that posed an immediate threat to its forces.