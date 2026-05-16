IDF Capt. Maoz Israel Recanti Killed by Explosive Drone in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces announced Saturday that Capt. Maoz Israel Recanati, 24, a platoon commander in the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion from Itamar, was killed in southern Lebanon after an explosive drone struck forces operating in the area.

Recanati became the 20th IDF soldier killed in Lebanon since the start of Operation Roaring Lion and the seventh soldier killed since the ceasefire began.

The announcement came one day after the death of Staff Sgt. Negev Dagan, 20, from Dekel, was killed in southern Lebanon by Hezbollah mortar fire.

Recanati is survived by his parents and six siblings. The Samaria Regional Council said he had been engaged to Rani, who studied with him at the seminary in the community, and that the couple had been scheduled to marry in approximately one month.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan praised Recanati in a statement following news of his death.

“Maoz was among the best of our sons, a brave officer and devoted fighter who dedicated his life to the security of the people of Israel,” Dagan said.

He added that Recanati was “the son of a pioneering family deeply rooted in Itamar, raised on the values of love of the land and devotion to the state.”