IDF Carries Out Series of Strikes on Hezbollah Targets Across Lebanon 

The Israeli military reported a series of strikes across Lebanon on Saturday, saying its operations targeted Hezbollah personnel and military sites involved in ongoing activity against Israel. The IDF said its air force eliminated multiple Hezbollah terrorists in separate incidents in the country’s south and east.

According to the military, one of those killed was Kamel Rida Karnabash, whom officials described as involved in efforts to rebuild Hezbollah’s presence in the Mayfadoun area. In a separate strike, the IDF said it eliminated another Hezbollah member who operated as the organization’s point of contact in the Kfar Houla region. The army said the individual had managed ties between Hezbollah and local residents “regarding financial and military subjects” and had taken part in attempts to seize private property “for terrorist purposes.”

Lebanese outlets also reported casualties. Al-Arabiya said a Hezbollah member named Hussein Yassin Hussein died when his vehicle was hit in a drone strike in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile, the Hezbollah-linked network Al-Mayadeen reported that “16 strikes were carried out in the Bekaa area in the eastern part of the country” and that additional attacks were underway in southern Lebanon, with injuries reported.

The IDF later confirmed that its forces struck several launchers placed at military sites in southern Lebanon, as well as two Hezbollah facilities in the Bekaa Valley where the army said weapons and other military equipment were stored. The military said the targets were connected to Hezbollah activity that violates existing understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

Officials in northern Israel issued public notices as the strikes began. The Upper Galilee Regional Council and the Kiryat Shmona municipality warned residents that explosions from across the border might be heard, but said there were no new instructions for the public.