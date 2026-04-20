IDF Chief Calls on Ultra-Orthodox To Share Military Burden in Memorial Day Address

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Monday called on all sectors of Israeli society to take part in military service, a clear nod to the ultra-Orthodox community, as he addressed the state Memorial Day (Yom HaZikaron) ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

Speaking at the ceremony marking Israel’s Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terror attacks, Zamir said, “A deep partnership in the security mission and in sharing the burden is required from all parts of the people,” framing the issue as a national obligation during wartime.

He discussed ongoing military operations, saying the past year “tested us in every arena” and that Israeli forces “stood as a fortified wall and struck those who rose up to kill us with a long arm that reaches everywhere.” He cited actions across multiple fronts and said, “We did not remain silent … we struck with force and thwarted the regime’s plans.”

Zamir described a continuous chain of sacrifice across generations, from biblical figures to modern soldiers, and highlighted recent combat examples including Capt. Daniel Peretz and his tank crew, who “did not wait for orders” when facing attackers on Oct. 7. Several members of the crew were killed, while one returned after two years in Hamas captivity.

Addressing bereaved families, Zamir said, “I feel the absence of the fallen in my body itself,” adding that while “I know no true comfort to offer,” the military remains committed to supporting families, recovering missing soldiers, and assisting the wounded.

He concluded, “We will continue to stand guard and ensure the eternity of Israel.”

Earlier in the ceremony, President Isaac Herzog focused on the human toll of the conflict, opening with the story of Maj. Dr. Eitan Menachem, a physician who treated the wounded on Oct. 7 before serving in reserve duty and later falling in battle.

Herzog said the fallen were “our finest sons and daughters who bore the heaviest responsibility,” and described a nation united in grief. He emphasized both strength and restraint, saying, “We do not live by our sword, but alongside it. We will grasp it when necessary, and it will be sharp and resolute.”

He also pointed to the need to look ahead, saying, “The time has come for the generation of war to dare and dream of the day after the war.”