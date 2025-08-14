IDF Chief, Defense Minister Seek Unity Amid Gaza Operation Plans

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Defense Minister Israel Katz met Thursday in a bid to ease tensions following a public dispute over senior military appointments and to review plans for expanded operations in Gaza.

The meeting came hours after Zamir addressed the issue at a change-of-command ceremony for the IDF military colleges at Camp Dayan in Glilot, where Brig. Gen. Dan Neumann succeeded Maj. Gen. Nimrod Aloni. Zamir called for “mutual trust and full cooperation” between the military and political leadership.

The rift erupted earlier this week when Katz accused Zamir of holding an appointment discussion “in violation of instructions” and refused to approve any new postings. The IDF responded that the chief of staff selects appointees, subject to the defense minister’s authorization. Military officials criticized Katz’s stance as “unprecedented” and likened it to “extortion.”

During the meeting, Katz reviewed principles of the operational plan to seize Gaza City, which will be presented to him in full on Sunday. “Israel is determined to defeat Hamas, free all hostages and end the war. We will act as a single fist until the mission is complete,” he said.

Zamir said the Gaza City takeover could require mobilizing up to 100,000 reservists and reiterated Israel’s readiness to confront Iran if threatened. He honored the 898 soldiers killed since October 7, vowing their sacrifice would continue to guide the nation’s defense.

He stressed the role of strategic planning and cooperation in training future commanders.