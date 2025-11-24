IDF Chief Removes, Censures Senior Commanders in October 7 Accountability Review

Israel’s military chief moved ahead Sunday with an anticipated shake-up of senior ranks, announcing the dismissal or censure of commanders tied to the failures of October 7. Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said the steps were difficult but necessary to restore confidence in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) at a time when the army is still engaged on multiple fronts.

Zamir delivered his decisions after meeting the officers throughout the day. Several of those formally dismissed had already resigned over the past two years, making the move largely symbolic but still significant in defining responsibility. Others were reprimanded but will remain in their roles until their terms conclude.

The most senior figures removed from reserve duty include former Military Intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, former Operations Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk, and former Southern Command head Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman. All three had stepped down earlier but were formally dismissed from the reserves.

Among current leaders, the Intelligence Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, and Navy chief Vice Adm. David Sa’ar Salama were censured but will continue serving. Zamir accepted that their roles remain important as the IDF confronts threats on every border.

In a recorded statement, Zamir said the process weighed heavily on him. “It is not easy to make decisions that impact people I value and who have dedicated their lives to the security of the state,” he said, adding that commanders carry an obligation “to draw a clear line for command responsibility.” He warned that if the meaning of responsibility is not sharpened, “trust in the system will erode.”

Zamir said the review conducted by an outside team left no doubt about the breadth of the failures. “My conclusions present an unequivocal picture: The IDF failed in its principal mission on October 7 — to protect the citizens of the State of Israel.”

He said the lessons drawn from the probe will guide the army’s direction, and he reiterated his support for an external commission to complete the national accounting, even as the government advances its own inquiry.

“I will continue to lead the IDF in the light of truth,” he said, calling the decisions a necessary step as the military rebuilds public trust.