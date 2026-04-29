IDF Chief Zamir Says No Ceasefire in Southern Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said during a visit to southern Lebanon that the military had met the objectives set by Israel’s political leadership, including preventing direct fire on northern communities, while instructing forces to continue operations against threats.

“The mission assigned by the political leadership to prevent direct fire on the communities – has been achieved,” Zamir said. “Everything the political leadership defined for us regarding the current campaign in Iran and Lebanon we achieved and even beyond. And with this we created the operational conditions for the processes now being led by the political leadership.”

He continued, “On the combat front there is no ceasefire – you continue to fight and remove direct and indirect threats from the communities of the north.”

Separately, a siren warning of hostile aircraft infiltration was activated in Zar’it in the Western Galilee on Wednesay. The IDF said the details are being investigated.

The military reported that more than 30 Hezbollah weapons depots, headquarters and additional infrastructure sites were struck in southern Lebanon over the past two days. An IDF spokesperson said that during the morning hours, the Air Force and the 91st Division’s fire brigade targeted about 20 Hezbollah infrastructure sites.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network, affiliated with Hezbollah, reported two strikes in the villages of Zibqine and Qabrikha in southern Lebanon, along with what it described as a “significant explosion” in Bint Jbeil.

In two separate incidents earlier, Hezbollah launched several explosive drones that detonated near IDF forces in southern Lebanon, according to an IDF spokesman, who said there were no casualties. The military also reported that a launcher positioned in a civilian building in southern Lebanon was destroyed.