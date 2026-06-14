IDF Col. Netanel Lasri, Former Golan Brigade Commander, Dies at 40

Col. Netanel (Nati) Lasri, head of the Planning Department in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Ground Forces Command and former commander of the Golan Brigade, has died at the age of 40 following a three-year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Lasri was widely regarded as one of the most promising and respected officers in the Armored Corps and the IDF’s combat ranks.

Born in Lod and a graduate of the city’s Scouts movement, Lasri enlisted in the IDF in 2004 and joined the 401st Armored Brigade. During a military career spanning more than two decades, he participated in many of Israel’s major military campaigns.

During the Second Lebanon War, he served as a tank crewman. He later held a series of command positions in the Gaza Division, including battalion operations officer during Operation Cast Lead and deputy company commander during Operation Hot Winter.

As commander of an operational company in the 52nd Battalion, Lasri led troops in stopping a complex terrorist attack near the junction of the Israel-Egypt-Gaza borders. The operation earned him a commendation from the commander of the Gaza Division.

For his performance as a company commander during Operation Pillar of Defense, he received a certificate of excellence from the IDF chief of staff.

Lasri later participated in Operation Protective Edge as commander of the Tank Commanders Course training company. He subsequently served as deputy commander of the 52nd Battalion and as an aide to the head of the Operations Directorate.

Between 2019 and 2021, he commanded the 9th Battalion. He later served as operations officer of the 162nd Division.

In August 2023, Lasri was appointed commander of the Golan and Hermon Brigade, a position he held until April 2024. Despite his illness, he assumed his final role in May 2025 as head of the Planning Department in the Ground Forces Command.

Lasri was a recipient of the IDF chief of staff’s citation and other military commendations during his service.