IDF Confirms Strike on Hamas Leadership in Doha

The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet said they targeted Hamas leadership in an operation carried out by the Israeli Air Force, describing those hit as directly responsible for the October 7 massacre and the ongoing war against Israel.

While the military’s statement did not mention Qatar, the announcement followed reports of powerful explosions in Doha, where senior Hamas leaders are based. According to Channel 12, the strike was codenamed “Atzeret HaDin,” or Day of Judgment, a reference both to the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the day Hamas launched its October 7 assault, and to the approaching High Holidays.

“The members of the leadership who were struck led the terror organization’s activities for years,” the statement said, noting that precision munitions and intelligence were used to limit civilian casualties.

Channel 12 further reported that US President Donald Trump authorized the strike. Longtime Hamas figure Khaled Mashal, previously targeted by Israel in a failed 1997 assassination attempt in Jordan, was said to be among those present at the meeting. Other senior officials reportedly in attendance included Hamas Gaza leader Khalil al-Hayya, West Bank chief Zaher Jabarin, and Shura Council head Muhammad Darwish.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu broke from a closed-door legal hearing on Thursday for what Kan described as an “exceptional security matter,” holding extended discussions with his military secretary, Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman.

The strike follows a severe terror attack in Jerusalem on Monday in which six people were killed and dozens were injured. The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Qatar condemned the Israeli strike in Doha as “cowardly.” Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said it targeted residential buildings housing members of Hamas’s political bureau and called it “a blatant violation of all international laws and norms.” He warned that Doha “will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior” and announced an investigation “at the highest level.”

Arab media reported conflicting casualty figures. Al Jazeera cited a Hamas official saying the leadership survived, while Saudi channel Al-Hadath reported that several senior figures had been killed. Neither Hamas nor Qatari authorities have issued confirmation.