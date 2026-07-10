IDF Destroys Hezbollah Weapons Depots and Tunnels in Southern Lebanon

Israeli troops operating in the security zone in southern Lebanon located and destroyed Hezbollah weapons facilities, underground tunnels, and caches of arms during recent operations, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Troops from the Golani Brigade Combat Team, operating under the 36th Division, uncovered weapons depots containing launchers, machine guns, explosive devices, missiles, and additional Hezbollah weapons.

⭕️🔎LOCATED: Weapons facilities in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon, containing launchers, machine guns, explosive devices, missiles & additional weapons belonging to Hezbollah. IDF soldiers dismantled the facilities & the weapons found inside them, which were intended to… pic.twitter.com/mdA0xmsbmQ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 10, 2026

According to the military, the forces destroyed both the facilities and the weapons stored inside them. The IDF said the weapons were intended to be used against Israeli troops and civilians.

During operations in the Majdal Zoun area of southern Lebanon, soldiers also discovered two underground tunnel routes with a combined length of approximately 200 meters.

The military said the tunnels contained living quarters, three launch shafts aimed toward Israel and dozens of weapons.

Troops also located an additional weapons cache containing mortars, launchers and RPG rockets, the IDF said.

The military said it will continue operating to eliminate threats to Israeli forces and will not allow Hezbollah to attack Israeli civilians.