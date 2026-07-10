Donate
Light Theme
Log In
IDF Destroys Hezbollah Weapons Depots and Tunnels in Southern Lebanon
Interior of the Hezbollah tunnel in Lebanon. (X: IDF)

IDF Destroys Hezbollah Weapons Depots and Tunnels in Southern Lebanon

The Media Line Staff
07/11/2026

Israeli troops operating in the security zone in southern Lebanon located and destroyed Hezbollah weapons facilities, underground tunnels, and caches of arms during recent operations, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Troops from the Golani Brigade Combat Team, operating under the 36th Division, uncovered weapons depots containing launchers, machine guns, explosive devices, missiles, and additional Hezbollah weapons.

According to the military, the forces destroyed both the facilities and the weapons stored inside them. The IDF said the weapons were intended to be used against Israeli troops and civilians.

During operations in the Majdal Zoun area of southern Lebanon, soldiers also discovered two underground tunnel routes with a combined length of approximately 200 meters.

The military said the tunnels contained living quarters, three launch shafts aimed toward Israel and dozens of weapons.

Troops also located an additional weapons cache containing mortars, launchers and RPG rockets, the IDF said.

The military said it will continue operating to eliminate threats to Israeli forces and will not allow Hezbollah to attack Israeli civilians.

News Updates
Hezbollah
Hezbollah weapons
IDF
Lebanon
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods