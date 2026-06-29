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IDF Destroys Major Hezbollah Tunnel Under Southern Lebanon Village
IDF blows up Hezbollah tunnel. (Screenshot: YouTube)

IDF Destroys Major Hezbollah Tunnel Under Southern Lebanon Village

The Media Line Staff
06/29/2026

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Monday that troops operating in southern Lebanon destroyed a major Hezbollah underground complex in the village of Majdal Zoun, describing the site as a significant weapons and launch facility built with Iranian expertise.

The IDF said the tunnel system extended more than 200 meters, reached a depth of more than 25 meters, and contained hundreds of weapons along with four launch shafts directed toward Israeli territory. According to the military, the complex was used to store and launch drones, anti-tank missiles, explosives, and other weapons.

The operation took place in the security zone in southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces located and dismantled the underground site as part of ongoing efforts to remove threats near the border.

The IDF said the tunnel complex represented more than a storage facility, citing its length, depth, launch shafts, and the reported presence of drone- and missile-related equipment. The military said the operation was intended to reduce immediate threats to Israeli civilians and soldiers and indicated that operations inside the southern Lebanon security zone would continue.

The announcement came as Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Israel could face renewed fighting with Iran if Tehran responds to Israeli operations in Lebanon.

Katz said the IDF had been directed to prepare for what he described as a “Blue and White operation in Iran” amid the current security situation.

“If we have definitive intelligence about Iranian decisions, we will act on it,” Katz said. “If Iran attacks us with missiles, we will respond with force, and this has been made clear to the Americans.”

Katz said fighting with Iran could resume if the Islamic Republic retaliates for operations in Lebanon, describing the possibility as part of Israel’s current security planning.

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The destruction of the underground facility and Katz’s remarks reflected Israel’s continued military activity in southern Lebanon and its stated focus on preventing threats from Hezbollah while preparing for the possibility of a broader confrontation with Iran.

The IDF said the tunnel complex was constructed with Iranian assistance and was designed to support Hezbollah’s weapons storage and launch capabilities. Israeli forces said they would continue operations aimed at locating and dismantling similar infrastructure in the security zone along the Lebanese border.

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