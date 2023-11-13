IDF Discovers Hamas Arsenal Under Gaza Children’s Hospital

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari revealed Monday night the discovery of a Hamas command center located underneath Gaza City’s Rantisi Hospital. During an English-language press conference, Hagari detailed the findings from the hospital, known for treating children. The IDF’s elite Shayetet 13 commando unit and the 401st Armored Brigade, after raiding the hospital, uncovered a trove of military-grade weapons, including suicide-bomb vests, grenades, AK-47s, RPGs, and more. Additionally, they found computers, money, and signs indicating the hospital was used to hold hostages.

The operation at Rantisi Hospital is part of the IDF’s broader campaign against Hamas, particularly following the October 7 massacre in southern Israel. Hagari emphasized that evidence pointed to Hamas operatives returning to this and other hospitals after the attacks. The IDF’s efforts extended to ensuring the safe evacuation of patients from Rantisi and other hospitals in northern Gaza. Hagari underscored Israel’s commitment to distinguishing between Hamas and the civilians of Gaza, including the sick, women, and children, whom he accused Hamas of using as human shields. The IDF is now focusing on revealing the extent of Hamas’ use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes, which Hagari labeled as war crimes and crimes against humanity.