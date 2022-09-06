The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

IDF Document Reveals Suspicions Over Syria Nuclear Plans in 2002
TOPSHOT - This combination of pictures created on March 20, 2018 of handout images provided by the Israeli army reportedly shows an aerial view of a suspected Syrian nuclear reactor during bombardment in 2007. Israel's military admitted for the first time on March 20 responsibity for a 2007 air raid against a suspected Syrian nuclear reactor, a strike it was long suspected of carrying out. The admission, along with the release of newly declassified material related to the raid, comes as Israel intensifies its warnings over the presence of its main enemy Iran in neighbouring Syria. / AFP PHOTO / Israeli Army / - (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)
IDF Document Reveals Suspicions Over Syria Nuclear Plans in 2002

Sara Miller
09/06/2022

A newly released document from the Israel Defense Forces shows that it was concerned Syria was planning work on a nuclear project five years before Israeli Air Force jets destroyed a covertly constructed reactor in the Deir ez-Zor province, northeast of Damascus, on Sept. 6, 2007.

The document from the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate states that: “It was recently known that, within the framework of the Syrian Atomic Energy Commission, work is being done [or has been worked on] on secret projects unknown to us. The information does not indicate the existence of an effective nuclear plan, but rather attests to a practical interest in areas that may lead to the development of a plan, and raises doubts about starting work on developing such a plan.”

The IAF jets entered Syria airspace via Turkey shortly after midnight on Sept. 6, 2007, dropping a reported 17 tons of bombs on the site and obliterating it.

