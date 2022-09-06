IDF Document Reveals Suspicions Over Syria Nuclear Plans in 2002

A newly released document from the Israel Defense Forces shows that it was concerned Syria was planning work on a nuclear project five years before Israeli Air Force jets destroyed a covertly constructed reactor in the Deir ez-Zor province, northeast of Damascus, on Sept. 6, 2007.

The document from the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate states that: “It was recently known that, within the framework of the Syrian Atomic Energy Commission, work is being done [or has been worked on] on secret projects unknown to us. The information does not indicate the existence of an effective nuclear plan, but rather attests to a practical interest in areas that may lead to the development of a plan, and raises doubts about starting work on developing such a plan.”

The IAF jets entered Syria airspace via Turkey shortly after midnight on Sept. 6, 2007, dropping a reported 17 tons of bombs on the site and obliterating it.