IDF Gains Control Over Half of Gaza City as 800,000 Residents Evacuate 

Israeli forces now control more than half of Gaza City following extensive ground operations and airstrikes, according to military sources. The advance comes as over 800,000 of the city’s estimated one million residents have evacuated.

Officials in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Southern Command said the progress was achieved through coordinated maneuvers across several sectors during Operation Gideon’s Chariots II. Commanders reported that divisions operating simultaneously on multiple fronts helped secure large portions of the city.

In recent days, the IDF has intensified its strikes, hitting more than 140 targets nightly. Southern Command sources noted that troops have now entered and hold a number of key neighborhoods.

Among areas under Israeli control is Tel al-Hawa in the southwest, where repeated raids have targeted Hamas strongholds. Nearby Al-Nadi, a district of low-rise buildings, has long been used as a refuge for armed groups and was recently brought under IDF oversight. In Sheikh Ijlin, also along the coast, Israeli forces have carried out combined air and ground attacks to dismantle remaining pockets of resistance.

Further east, the Zeitoun district—an early combat zone in the conflict—has again seen heavy fighting. In Shuja’iyya, historically one of Hamas’ most entrenched bastions and a launching point for the October 7 assault, battles remain intense. In the northeast, Tuffah remains a focus of operations as the army works to uncover and dismantle hidden infrastructure.

Other neighborhoods remain outside Israeli control. Al-Rimal, once known as the administrative and financial hub of Gaza and home to Hamas leaders, is still contested. The Old City, Al-Shati refugee camp, and Sabra also remain beyond the army’s grasp. Military officials said sieges are in place in several locations not publicly detailed, with the understanding that armed fighters remain inside.

The IDF believes the massive evacuation of civilians from Gaza City will enable further advances by limiting Hamas’ ability to use the population as cover.