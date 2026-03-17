IDF: Hezbollah Preparing Rocket Fire Within Hours; Northern Official Cites Possible 7 p.m. Attack

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Tuesday it has identified “increased preparations” by Hezbollah to launch rocket fire toward Israeli territory, warning the threat could materialize within hours.

“In the past few hours, we have identified increased preparations by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to fire rocket barrages toward Israeli territory,” the military spokesperson said, adding that the timeframe is immediate. The statement does not specify the scale of a possible attack.

In northern Israel, local authorities were already relaying similar concerns to residents. Moshe Davidovich, head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and chairman of the Forum of Confrontation Line Communities, said residents should prepare for a possible attack later in the evening.

“Residents, as I informed you last Wednesday regarding a potential attack from Hezbollah, again this evening around 7 p.m., an attack from Lebanon is expected,” Davidovich said in a message to residents. “I ask all of you to follow instructions and remain near a protected space as required. We hope for a quiet evening—please follow the guidelines.”

IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin said Israeli forces are monitoring Hezbollah activity across Lebanon and are already working to disrupt potential launches.

“We are tracking Hezbollah and all its commanders, from Beirut to southern Lebanon,” he said. “The IDF is operating at this very moment to thwart and disrupt these attempts.”

Air defense systems are on alert, and more forces are now along the northern front. There has been no change so far in Home Front Command guidelines. The military is still urging civilians to stay alert and follow instructions.

“The enemy is trying to spread fear and panic. It has failed time and again,” the spokesperson said, in a message aimed as much at the public as at Hezbollah itself.

The military also confirmed that strikes against Hezbollah targets are ongoing.

“We are striking Hezbollah with force even now and will continue to act against anyone who threatens your security,” he said.

The announcement follows several tense days along the northern border. There were reports and rumors that were later dismissed or walked back. This time, the message from the military is more direct. Officials say the assessment now points to operational readiness, not just general intent.