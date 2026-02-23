Donate
IDF Investigates Alleged Mosque Arson in West Bank; Four Teens Arrested in Alleged Karmiel Plot Against Soldiers
Burnt shoes at Abu Bakr al-Taddiq Mosque after an allleged arson attack in the West Bank, Feb. 23, 2026. (Screenshot: X)

IDF Investigates Alleged Mosque Arson in West Bank; Four Teens Arrested in Alleged Karmiel Plot Against Soldiers

The Media Line Staff
02/23/2026

Law enforcement and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are investigating reports from Palestinian and Israeli sources that Jewish settlers allegedly set fire to the Abu Bakr al-Taddiq Mosque in the Arab village of Tel, close to Nablus in the West Bank, on Monday.

In addition to reportedly setting the fire, the extremists wrote “revenge” and “price tag” on the walls.

The Palestinian Authority’s Religious Affairs Ministry characterized the incident as a “nationalistic attack,” according to the PA-controlled outlet WAFA.

The IDF released a statement: “The IDF strongly condemns such incidents, including harm to religious institutions, and will continue to act resolutely to maintain security and order in the region.”

The PA ministry noted a rise in the number of Muslim religious sites being targeted and reported that 45 mosques were attacked in 2025 due to what it called a “protection of the occupation.”

Also on Monday, the IDF arrested four teenagers who allegedly were planning an attack on soldiers in Karmiel, Israel’s security agency, Shin Bet, reported. In a statement, Shin Bet said the suspects had “conspired to carry out an attack targeting soldiers in Karmiel” and that some of them had trained and received guidance to carry out the plot.

