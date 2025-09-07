IDF Investigates Drone Incident at Ramon Airport; Flights Suspended, 2 Injured

The Israel Defense Forces said Thursday it is investigating reports of a drone crash at Ramon Airport in the Arava region on Sunday. As a result, all takeoffs and landings have been halted.

The Israel Airports Authority confirmed the suspension, stating that “the runways are being inspected.” Airspace above the airport has also been closed.

Initial reports suggested the incident involved an attack drone fired from Yemen by the Houthis. A 50-year-old man sustained light injuries from shrapnel. He was treated at the scene by a Magen David Adom medical team. A second person suffered a severe panic attack.

Just after 2 p.m., warning sirens were activated in multiple communities along the Egyptian border, among them Nitzana, Kadesh Barnea, Khemin, and Be’er Milka. Within ten minutes, the Home Front Command announced the all-clear, permitting residents to exit shelters.

According to the military, three additional attack drones launched from Yemen were successfully intercepted before reaching Israeli territory. It was not immediately clear whether the reported strike on Ramon Airport was connected to the broader barrage.

The airport, located near Eilat in southern Israel, serves as a secondary hub when Ben Gurion International Airport faces disruptions.

The IDF is examining whether the Houthi drone that detonated at Ramon Airport may have entered from Jordan. Early assessments indicate the four UAVs were launched in coordination, with investigators focusing on a possible failure in the detection system.