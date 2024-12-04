IDF Investigation: 6 Hostages Likely Executed During Gaza Airstrike

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) investigation has concluded that six former hostages recovered from Gaza were likely executed by Hamas captors during an Israeli airstrike on a tunnel in February.

The hostages—Alex Dancyg, 75; Yagev Buchshtav, 35; Chaim Peri, 79; Yoram Metzger, 80; Nadav Popplewell, 51; and Avraham Munder, 78—were found in a Hamas tunnel beneath the Hamad Town residential complex in Khan Yunis. Their bodies were recovered during an August 20 operation, months after their deaths.

According to the IDF, the hostages were moved multiple times between tunnels before being held in a cramped, poorly ventilated passageway. On February 14, Israeli airstrikes targeted Hamas battalion commanders in the area, sealing off the tunnel. The IDF was unaware of the hostages’ location at the time, and the strikes were cleared through all required approvals.

Six months later, intelligence led IDF troops to the site, where they recovered the bodies of the hostages and six Hamas operatives. Forensic analysis revealed the hostages had gunshot wounds, suggesting they were executed. However, the investigation noted that suffocation from the strike’s aftermath could have been a factor in their deaths.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi expressed regret over the outcome, stating, “We have made mistakes but remain committed to bringing all hostages home.”

Hamas continues to hold approximately 97 hostages in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 35 confirmed dead, according to the IDF.