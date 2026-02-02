IDF Issues Evacuation Warning to Lebanese Villages Ahead of Planned Strikes on Hezbollah Sites

An evacuation warning issued by the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) Arabic-language spokesperson urged civilians in the southern Lebanese villages of Kfar Tebnit and Ain Qana to leave specific buildings immediately ahead of planned strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure.

Posting Monday on X, the IDF Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, instructed residents of two structures marked in red on accompanying maps, along with nearby buildings, to move at least 300 meters away. “Remaining in the vicinity of the marked buildings puts you at risk,” the notice said, citing the presence of Hezbollah facilities in the area.

The warning came after the IDF confirmed it had carried out an airstrike a day earlier targeting a Hezbollah operative in the town of Doueir.

#عاجل ‼️ إنذار عاجل إلى سكان جنوب لبنان وتحديدًا في القريتيْن التاليتيْن:

⭕️كفر تبنيت

⭕️عين قانا

🔸سيهاجم جيش الدفاع على المدى الزمني القريب بنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي للتعامل مع محاولاته المحظورة لإعادة إعمار أنشطته في المنطقة

🔸نحث سكان المبنييْن المحدديْن… pic.twitter.com/RbIpwS5UNj — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 2, 2026

Ali Dawoud Amees, whom the military identified as a “division head in Hezbollah’s engineering department,” was killed in the operation.

“The terrorist was involved in efforts to rehabilitate military infrastructure of the Hezbollah terror organization in the Doueir area in southern Lebanon and advanced terror plans against IDF troops,” the military said in a statement, adding that Amees’ activities “constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

Data compiled by Alma Research, an Israel-based research and education center, indicate that January 2026 saw a sharp rise in Israeli air activity in Lebanon. According to the group, 87 airstrikes were conducted during the month, more than double the 41 recorded in December 2025.

Nearly half of January’s strikes—43 in total—took place north of the Litani River, an area described as Hezbollah’s primary operational hub. Of those, 38 were directed at infrastructure and five involved targeted eliminations.

South of the Litani, 31 strikes were recorded, split almost evenly between infrastructure targets and the elimination of terrorists. Another 13 strikes occurred in the Beqaa region, all focused on infrastructure considered part of Hezbollah’s logistical rear.

Alma reported that 18 of the airstrikes during January resulted in the elimination of 21 terrorists, including 20 affiliated with Hezbollah and one with Hamas. Since the start of the ceasefire, the group said, 252 Hezbollah members whose identities were publicly verifiable have been killed.