IDF Kills 2 Palestinian Gunmen in West Bank Clash
Palestinian gunmen carry a body during a funeral in Jenin in the West Bank, on May 10, 2023. (Zain Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Israeli military
Palestinian gunmen
West Bank
Gaza Strip
escalating tensions

The Media Line Staff
05/10/2023

The Israeli military fatally shot two Palestinian gunmen who reportedly had opened fire on troops in the West Bank on Wednesday. This incident adds to the growing wave of near-daily clashes in the area.

According to the Israeli military, soldiers entered the Palestinian town of Qabatiya overnight to arrest wanted suspects. The IDF said that Palestinian gunmen opened fire on troops during the operation.

“The troops responded by firing at the two terrorists, killing them,” the IDF said, adding that troops had seized an assault rifle and handgun from the car.

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry identified the deceased as Ahmed Jammal Assaf, 19, and Rani Walid Qatanat, 24, from the Jenin refugee camp.

Israel authorities maintain that the raids in the West Bank are crucial in dismantling networks of hostile armed groups and thwarting future attacks.

Tensions have reached a boiling point following a series of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the deaths of three senior Islamic Jihad members and 10 others on Tuesday. In response, Palestinian armed groups have vowed to retaliate, and Israel remains prepared for a potential further escalation of hostilities.

As a precaution against potential attacks by Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military has advised residents of southern Israel to remain close to bomb shelters. Schools in the area have also remained closed for a second consecutive day.

