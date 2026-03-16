IDF Launches Ground Operation in Southern Lebanon To Target Hezbollah

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Monday that troops from the 91st Division have begun a limited ground operation in southern Lebanon aimed at removing threats and strengthening security for communities in northern Israel.

“This operation is part of the effort to establish forward defense, including the destruction of terror infrastructure and the elimination of terrorists operating in the area, to remove threats and create an additional layer of security for residents of the north,” the military said in a statement.

Israeli forces had previously employed airstrikes to address threats in the area, targeting Hezbollah positions before moving ground troops into the country.

Additional Israeli units are already operating elsewhere in southern Lebanon. The 146th Reserve Division remains deployed in the western sector of the area, while the 36th Division has been conducting a raid in the Rab Thalathin area.

“This operation is part of the effort to establish forward defense, including the destruction of terror infrastructure and the elimination of terrorists operating in the area, to remove threats and create an additional layer of security for residents in northern Israel,” the military said.

The announcement follows days of media speculation that direct talks between Israel and Lebanon could take place and that French President Emmanuel Macron had put forward a ceasefire proposal.

In its statement, the military said operations against Hezbollah will continue as long as necessary.

“The IDF will continue to act with force against Hezbollah, which has chosen to join the campaign and operate under the auspices of the Iranian terror regime, and will not allow harm to the citizens of the State of Israel.”