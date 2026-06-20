IDF Names 2 Soldiers Killed in Lebanon as Netanyahu Orders Halt to Further Strikes 

The Israel Defense Forces said Saturday that Hezbollah launched more than 50 rockets at Israeli troops in southern Lebanon overnight, describing the attack as a breach of the ceasefire agreement. The military also announced the names of two soldiers killed in separate combat incidents and said 13 additional soldiers were wounded in Hezbollah attacks.

The fallen soldiers were identified as Staff Sgt. Yoav Klein, 21, of Herzliya, and Staff Sgt. Nir Ben Ari, 21, of Kerem Maharal.

Klein, who served in Battalion 52 of the 401st “Iron Tracks” Brigade, was killed in the same incident as Battalion 52 commander Lt. Col. Dor Gedalia Ben Shimhon and two other soldiers whose identities have not yet been cleared for publication.

Ben Ari, a fighter in the Maglan Unit of the Commando Brigade, was killed in a separate incident that left 13 other soldiers wounded. He was scheduled to celebrate his 22nd birthday in nine days and was expected to begin his discharge leave later this month.

Channel 12 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to refrain from additional strikes in Lebanon after discussions and coordination with the United States.

The report said the directive does not involve an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon, where forces are expected to remain deployed.

A senior IDF officer said troops continue to operate along the “yellow line” and remain engaged in the Nabatieh sector. The officer said dozens of Hezbollah fighters are encircled there, describing the area as a major Hezbollah center of activity.

The military said its overnight operations targeted Hezbollah rocket launchers, weapons stockpiles, and command facilities.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also reiterated Israel’s intention to maintain its presence in southern Lebanon. In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, a senior official said Netanyahu stressed that Israel will remain in southern Lebanon “for as long as necessary to defend its northern border.”