IDF Raids Ramallah Currency Exchange, Arrests Five Over Hamas Funding

Israeli forces entered Ramallah on Tuesday in a rare daylight raid, moving into the city center with armored vehicles and troops. The action came just hours after footage of their presence began circulating on social media. Ramallah serves as the administrative seat of the Palestinian Authority.

The Israel Defense Forces said the operation was aimed at shutting down a currency exchange business accused of funneling money to Hamas to fund terror activity. The raid was carried out by soldiers from the Binyamin Regional Brigade, the Duvdevan commando unit, and Border Police officers, working under the guidance of Central Command and the Shin Bet security service.

According to the military, five suspects linked to the financial transfers were detained during the sweep. Security personnel also seized several hundred thousand shekels that officials said had been earmarked for Hamas.

The IDF described the mission as part of its ongoing campaign to disrupt financial networks used by terror groups in the West Bank.