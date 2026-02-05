IDF Releases Drone Footage of Hamas Smuggling Weapons in Ambulances, Announces 2 Senior Terrorists Killed

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) posted drone footage on X on Wednesday that reveals Hamas members using ambulances to transport weapons.

צפו בתיעוד: כך חמאס מנצל את מערכות החירום והאמבולנסים בעזה למטרות טרור לכל הפרטים:https://t.co/LNjDlwEH6T pic.twitter.com/Qx10n8p8cK — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 4, 2026

In the post, Israel’s military said that “routine drone operations” in the Jabalia area, close to the Gaza ceasefire line, “exposed how armed Hamas terrorists repeatedly and systematically use ambulances to transfer operatives and weapons from a hospital to a school.”

“This is further proof of the cynical exploitation carried out by Hamas on a regular basis and of its violations of international law under the cover of the civilian population for terrorist purposes,” the IDF added.

Rather than disarming, according to the terms of the postwar plan that ushered in the ceasefire in October, the IDF says footage proves that the terror group has “focused its efforts on restoring its military capabilities.”

“The IDF will continue to operate in accordance with international law with regard to medical facilities and educational institutions, including those in which Hamas chose to place its terrorist infrastructure, while committing a blatant violation of the rules of international law,” it added.

Also on Wednesday, the IDF announced that its troops had eliminated two high-ranking members of Gaza-based terrorist groups.

One of them was Muhammad Issam Hassan al-Habil, who led a Hamas terrorist cell and murdered IDF observer Cpl. Noa Marciano, while she was being held captive. Marciano was abducted from the Nahal Oz outpost during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

After what the IDF called “a clear violation of the cease-fire,” the military and security forces targeted and killed al-Habil.

Ali Raziana, a commander in Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s northern Gaza brigade, was killed in a strike on Wednesday carried out after what the military described as an overnight cease-fire violation.

In his role, Ali Raziana was responsible for deploying the organization’s operatives and overseeing the defense plan of Islamic Jihad’s Northern Gaza Brigade. During the war, he also supervised the captivity of hostages held by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in northern Gaza.

The strikes targeted operatives involved in serious attacks against the State of Israel and its civilians, the IDF said.