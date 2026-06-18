IDF Releases Map of Southern Lebanon Positions, Says Troops Will Remain Despite US-Iran MoU

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday published a map showing its security positions in southern Lebanon and stated that troops will remain deployed in the area, despite provisions in the recently signed US-Iran memorandum of understanding that seek to end fighting in Lebanon.

The IDF is deployed in the Security Zone, ~10 km inside Lebanese territory, due to operational requirements. IDF soldiers will continue to remove threats and strengthen the defense of Israel’s northern residents. pic.twitter.com/jQQPCSAeIe — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 18, 2026

The map shows an east-to-west deployment line extending up to 10 kilometers (6 miles) inside Lebanese territory from the Israeli border.

In a statement accompanying the map, the military said: “IDF soldiers are stationed in the designated area of operation in southern Lebanon and will continue to remove threats and strengthen the defense of Israel’s northern residents.”

The announcement came a day after President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian digitally signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war in Iran. The agreement also seeks to halt hostilities in Lebanon.

The IDF said it would continue holding the territory “in accordance with operational needs,” citing the urgency of eliminating threats to Israeli troops and communities along the northern border.

The Lebanon conflict has emerged as a point of friction between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump. The two leaders have held tense phone conversations in recent weeks regarding Israel’s continued operations against Hezbollah positions following incidents in which Israeli soldiers were wounded or killed by Hezbollah fire.

At the G7 summit on Wednesday, President Trump criticized Israel’s military campaign against Hezbollah, saying the conflict had continued for “too long” and that “too many people are being killed.”

He also said, “you don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody.”

Iran has stated that any strike on Hezbollah would be viewed as a violation of the current ceasefire arrangement. Iranian officials have also warned that continued Israeli military operations in Lebanon or a decision to maintain a military presence there would constitute a breach of the United States-Iran ceasefire agreement.

Separately, an Iranian official described by Ynet as being close to the negotiations said that “Gaza is present in the spirit of the understandings” between Washington and Tehran.

“Continued escalation in Gaza or Lebanon could undermine the foundations of any political agreement. The arenas are interconnected. What happens in Gaza affects the entire region,” the official said.

He added: “signing is not the end. Commitment on the ground is the measure of success for any agreement.”