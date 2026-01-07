IDF Reports Targeting Senior Hamas Terrorist After Attack on Troops in Northern Gaza

Israeli forces carried out a strike in northern Gaza on Wednesday evening after Hamas operatives opened fire toward troops earlier in the day, an action the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet described as a “blatant violation” of the ongoing ceasefire. Security officials said the retaliation targeted a “senior terrorist” believed to be involved in planning attacks against Israeli units operating in the area.

According to the joint statement, the gunmen who triggered the exchange had entered the northern sector during the search for the remains of deceased hostage Ran Gvili. The IDF is still working to determine whether the intended Hamas figure was eliminated in the strike.

Palestinian sources reported the strikes targeted a home located on Jaffa Road in Tuffah, within territory controlled by Hamas on the ceasefire line. Palestinian outlets did not specify who inside the home was targeted but claimed that two people were killed. Israeli authorities did not confirm those details.

The IDF and the Shin Bet said the initial shooting occurred in an area where Israeli troops had been operating earlier in the day. They argued that the gunfire directly threatened forces positioned nearby and violated the terms governing the fragile truce. After the shots were fired, Israeli intelligence and military teams moved quickly to locate a senior Hamas figure allegedly involved in advancing additional attacks.

Officials reiterated that “this fire constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement,” adding that Israel would respond whenever its soldiers come under attack.

The targeted strike unfolded against the backdrop of cautious calm along much of the Gaza front, where ceasefire arrangements have held despite repeated tensions.