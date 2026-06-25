IDF Reservist and Contractor Killed in Separate Accidental Incidents in Lebanon and Gaza 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that Master Sgt. (res.) Basel Sweid, 32, a driver in the 75th Battalion from the Druze village of Peki’in, was killed in a vehicle rollover in southern Lebanon.

Another IDF soldier was moderately wounded in the same incident. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

The spiritual leader of Israel’s Druze community, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif said Sweid had served hundreds of days in reserve duty and regarded his military service as both a mission and a privilege to defend the country.”

“Basel was a man of giving who volunteered for many months at the emergency operations center established by the Druze community following the massacre of Druze in Syria in July 2025,” he added.

Sweid worked as an operations coordinator in the administrative management division at Rambam Health Care Campus.

In a separate incident, the IDF reported that a Defense Ministry civilian contractor was killed on Wednesday in the Gaza Strip during a demolition mission after a building collapsed.

Raad Abu al-Qi’an of Hura, the contractor, worked for a civilian company carrying out demolition operations on behalf of the Defense Ministry. He was reportedly operating heavy equipment when the structure unexpectedly gave way, killing him at the scene.

The IDF classified the incident as an operational accident and said his family had been notified. The military and the Defense Ministry extended their condolences to his relatives.