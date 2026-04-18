IDF Reservist Barak Kalfon Killed, 3 Soldiers Wounded in Southern Lebanon One Day After Ceasefire

An Israel Defense Forces reservist was killed and three soldiers were injured Friday when an explosive device detonated during a search operation in the southern Lebanon village of Al-Jibbain, despite a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that took effect a day earlier.

The IDF named the fallen soldier as Warrant Officer (res.) Barak Kalfon, 48, of the 226th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade’s 7056th Battalion, from Adi. According to initial military findings, the blast occurred as troops scanned a building for weapons, and the device was not detonated remotely.

The ceasefire, announced Thursday, stipulates that Israel is to refrain from military activity unless attacked, while retaining the right to respond to threats.

On Saturday, the IDF reported that troops from the 401st Armored Brigade identified “a cell of terrorists that violated the ceasefire understandings and approached the forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat, during their activity in southern Lebanon, south of the forward defense line area used to prevent a direct threat to northern communities.”

The military also reported striking a tunnel shaft after observing Hezbollah members exiting the site.

Separately, Axios reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “shocked” by a social media post from US President Donald Trump stating that Israel was “prohibited’ from striking Hezbollah. Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!”

The statement prompted Israel to seek clarification from the White House amid concerns it conflicted with the ceasefire terms. In an interview with Axios, Trump reiterated his stance, saying, “Israel has to stop. They can’t continue to blow buildings up. I am not gonna allow it.”

A US official later confirmed policy had not changed, stating: “The President’s ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel clearly states that Israel will not carry out any offensive military operations against Lebanese targets but preserves its right to self-defense against planned, imminent or ongoing attacks.”