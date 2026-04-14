IDF Reservist Killed, 3 injured as Humvee Overturns in Southern Lebanon

An Israel Defense Forces reservist was killed and three other soldiers were injured after a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV or Humvee) overturned in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, the military said.

The soldier was identified as Sgt. Maj. (res.) Eyal Uriel Bianco, 30, a firetruck driver in the 188th Armored Brigade, from Katzrin. Of the three wounded, one was listed in moderate condition, and two were lightly injured. All were evacuated for medical treatment.

The military said it has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

The accident occurred as Israeli forces intensified operations in southern Lebanon in recent days. Troops have encircled the border town of Bint Jbeil and launched ground activity targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, according to the IDF.

The military said more than 100 Hezbollah members have been killed in the area, with dozens of sites dismantled and hundreds of weapons located during the operations.

The escalation comes ahead of planned direct talks between Israel and Lebanon in Washington on Tuesday, described as the first such discussions between the countries since 1993.

A State Department official said Monday the talks are taking place “as a direct result of Hezbollah’s reckless actions,” and will focus on “how to ensure the long-term security of Israel’s northern border” as well as support Lebanon’s efforts “to reclaim full sovereignty over its territory and political life.”

The official added that “Israel is at war with Hezbollah, not Lebanon, so there is no reason the two neighbors should not be talking.”