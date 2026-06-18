IDF Reservist Who Foiled 2016 Knife Attack Killed in Southern Lebanon

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Reservist Master Sgt. Alexander Filin, 29, of Haifa, was killed Wednesday during combat operations in southern Lebanon, while the deputy commander of the IDF’s 36th Division and a reserve battalion commander were moderately wounded in the same area by an explosive device, the military announced.

Filin served as a fighter in the headquarters of the 36th Division and was killed during fighting near the border. The wounded officers included the division’s deputy commander, a colonel, and a reserve battalion commander in Transportation Unit 556 holding the rank of lieutenant colonel. Notifications were delivered to the families.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. while a force accompanying the deputy division commander was operating on foot in the Litani area. An initial investigation found that the force was likely struck by an enemy explosive device. Additional details remain under investigation. Following the incident, the military shelled terrorist infrastructure in the area with artillery fire.

Filin previously made headlines in 2016 after thwarting a stabbing attack shortly after completing basic training. During an interview with Walla at the time, he described how a terrorist attempted to attack him and another soldier at a checkpoint near the entrance to Nablus in the West Bank.

“It was a normal day, we were doing our job, checking vehicles,” Filin said. “Suddenly a car came from the direction of Nablus and 30 meters from our position accelerated and crashed into the concrete barrier.”

Describing the confrontation, he said: “I kicked him to push him away and tried to chamber a round. The first time I couldn’t because of the pressure. The second time I kicked him again, he moved back, I chambered the weapon and shot him.”

Earlier Wednesday, an explosive drone detonated near a Givati Brigade tank in the Tabanit area of southern Lebanon. Four soldiers were wounded by shrapnel and evacuated by helicopter for medical treatment. Minutes later, a second explosive drone struck the evacuation vehicle, wounding a fifth soldier.

Of the five casualties in the drone attack, one soldier was seriously wounded, two were moderately wounded, and two sustained light injuries. In response, the military fired artillery at terrorist infrastructure in the area.

Earlier this week, the military struck terrorist cells in Lebanon after rockets, mortar shells, and anti-tank missiles were launched at forces operating in the sector. No casualties were reported in those incidents.